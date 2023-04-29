South Florida police sergeant shot following pursuit of stolen vehicle, authorities say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A police sergeant with the Golden Beach Police Department was shot overnight Saturday after joining a pursuit of two suspects in a stolen vehicle, according to News 6 partner Local10.

The Hollywood Police Department received a call for assistance from Golden Beach police after units with the Sunny Isle Police Department and GBPD were attempting to stop a stolen car around 3:15 a.m. heading north on Ocean Boulevard.

The driver lost control of the car as they attempted to turn onto Hallandale Beach Boulevard, which prompted the individuals to run on foot, authorities said.

According to police, responding officers chased the suspects, at which time Golden Beach police Sgt. Joseph Bautista was shot.

Golden Beach Sergeant Joseph Bautista (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Two suspects were apprehended at the scene, which began in Golden Beach but ended up in Hollywood, according to police.

Hollywood police confirmed Saturday they recovered the gun used to shoot the officer.

According to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, Bautista was shot twice in the arm and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

“The officer is stable and going into surgery so obviously we are grateful that the injuries weren’t more severe for that Golden Beach police officer,” she said.

Police did not immediately say what charges they planned to file against the unidentified suspects.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bautista has been with GBPD for 10 years.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to please call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

