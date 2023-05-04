Ormond Beach Proud Boys leader guilty of seditious conspiracy for Capitol attack

Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach was spotlighted in the January 6 Select Committee video shown on June 9, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal jury found an Ormond Beach man guilty on some of the most severe charges handed down in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Joseph Biggs, of Ormond Beach, faced nine charges in all stemming from the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Thursday, a federal jury found Biggs and three others guilty of seditious conspiracy.

Biggs was tried with four other leaders of the Proud Boys group, including the group’s former leader Enrique Tarrio of Miami, who was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

According to court documents, federal prosecutors had said Biggs called for a “revolution” and Tarrio called for “war” and planned to interrupt President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory during the coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors also claimed Biggs took a video in which he surveyed the crowd and stated, “We’ve taken the Capitol.”

Jurors have not yet reached a unanimous verdict on the sedition charge for a fifth defendant: Dominic Pezzola. The judge told them to keep deliberating.

Biggs did not testify in his own defense.

The trial lasted for more than 60 days with jury deliberations lasting seven days.

Jury selection started the week of Christmas.

Biggs, Tarrio, Ethan Nordean and Zachary Rehl face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison when they are sentenced at a later date.

Biggs is one of 36 Central Florida residents arrested and charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Florida leads the nation in the number of such arrests.

