Need some extra cheddar? University looking for cheese, pizza tasters

MADISON, WI. – Fans of fromage need apply.

The University of Wisconsin in Madison is looking for people for a paid temporary job tasting cheese and pizza.

A job listing for The Center for Dairy Research is looking for “descriptive sensory panelists.”

Their job? “Verbally describing their sensory experience on the basis of appearance, texture, taste and aroma attributes” while eating cheese for research and development.

Panelists will taste up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas a week, along with other foods, during as many as three, three-hour sessions in that time. The pay is $15 an hour, but how long the job is for was not specified.

However, you do need to be on-site to do the job.

But if you love cheese and can be in Wisconsin for a short time, job applications will be accepted through June 21 on the Center for Dairy Research website.

