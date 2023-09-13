Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M ahead of next drawing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The latest seven-figure prize won in a Powerball drawing pales as always in comparison to the game’s growing jackpot.

A $550 million jackpot is now up for grabs after no grand prize winner in Monday’s drawing. The most money went to a winner who bought their ticket in Michigan, matching all five numbers — but no Powerball — for a $1 million prize.

Those numbers were 9, 25, 27, 53 and 66 with Powerball 5.

Wednesday’s 11 p.m. drawing could win an exorbitantly lucky player the $550 million grand prize, an estimated $266 million lump sum.

You can watch the drawing before News 6 at 11 p.m. or on ClickOrlando.com.

