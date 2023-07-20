$1M Powerball prizes go to 5 winning tickets in Florida. Here’s where they were sold

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Though the latest billion-dollar Powerball jackpot was not won in Florida, five tickets sold in the Sunshine State still turned out second-tier $1 million prizes.

At the drop of Wednesday’s winning numbers — 7-10-11-13-24, Power Ball: 24, Power Play: 2 — four of the Florida tickets were Power Ball winners and the fifth was a Power Play winner, according to Florida Lottery.

Here’s a breakdown of where the winning tickets were sold in Florida:

Publix #1051 — 101 N Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Publix #1741 — 2135 Everglades Lane, The Villages, FL 32163

Smile Food Mart — 7502 U.S. Highway 19 N, Port Richey, FL 34652

Amoco — 9045 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32966

Winn Dixie #8 — 1339 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, FL 32065

According to the California Lottery, the big winner was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market. That jackpot became the sixth-largest ever won in the U.S. after ticket sales pushed the estimate to as much as $1.08 billion.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: