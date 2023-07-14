Winter Park woman wins $1M prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County woman won a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket on Friday.

56-year-old Mary Walker of Winter Park purchased the winning ticket from the Circle K at 31734 E State Road 44 in Eustis, lottery officials said. The gas station will also receive a prize of $2,000 from the Florida Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Walker purchased a Diamond Mine 20X scratch-off ticket and claimed her prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Officials said in a statement that Walker chose to receive her prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

The $10 Diamond Mine 20X game offers more than $158 million in prizes with four top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.32, the Florida Lottery said.

