Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb to combined $1.3B

ORLANDO, Fla. – The jackpots for the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings continue to climb, reaching a combined total of $1.3 million.

The top prize for the Powerball jackpot jumped to $725 million on Tuesday after no one matched all the winning numbers the night prior and has since climbed to $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $560 million ahead of Friday’s drawing.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll over until the top prize is won.

You can watch the Powerball drawing before News 6 at 11 p.m. or on ClickOrlando.com.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: