Powerball jackpot grows to $725M with no winner

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Powerball jackpot reached its highest point in five months.
No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s $680 million drawing.
There is a chance you have won a smaller prize, though, so here are the numbers: 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and the Powerball number is 13.
The top prize for Wednesday night is up to $725 million.
You can watch the drawing before News 6 at 11 p.m. or on ClickOrlando.com.
