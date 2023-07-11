Powerball jackpot grows to $725M with no winner

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Powerball jackpot reached its highest point in five months.

No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s $680 million drawing.

There is a chance you have won a smaller prize, though, so here are the numbers: 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and the Powerball number is 13.

The top prize for Wednesday night is up to $725 million.

You can watch the drawing before News 6 at 11 p.m. or on ClickOrlando.com.

