Brevard County woman wins $1M Florida Lottery prize

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County woman won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket in Port St. Lucie on Friday.

40-year-old Jordan Kowalak purchased the winning $5 million CASHWORD scratch-off ticket from a RaceTrac at 8630 S U.S. Hwy 1 in Port St. Lucie. In addition to Kowalak’s $1 million prize, the gas station will receive a $2,000 prize for selling the winning ticket, according to Florida Lottery officials.

A relatively new game, the $20 5 million CASHWORD game launched in May 2020, with eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.91, the Florida Lottery said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Officials said in a statement that Kowalak traveled to the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to collect her prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: