3 arrested in shooting of security guard at MegaBus station, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a MegaBus station that left a security guard injured, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Thursday night that James E. Hird Jr., Talia Greene-Stover and Johnny Lonzo Brummit were arrested on multiple charges.

The shooting happened Oct. 3 at at the Orange Blossom Center.

Deputies said a man and a woman who were on the MegaBus were arguing and when the bus stopped, a relative of woman began fighting with the man. A security guard who tried to break up the confrontation was shot, according to authorities.

Witness Darryl Johnson said the guard continued trying to chase the suspects even after the shooting.

"They ran away, and the security guard was still trying to chase them after they shot him. He still was just trying to chase them and grab ahold of them and stuff," Johnson said.

The guard was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious but stable condition, according to deputies.

The suspects are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

