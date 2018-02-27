Police: 3 men arrested in connection with Orlando teen's shooting death

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than two months after an Orlando teenager was found fatally shot outside an apartment complex, three men have been arrested in connection with his death, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 14, police said they responded to Venetian Place apartments in Orlando and found 18-year-old Robert Centeno dead on a sidewalk.

Witnesses said the shooter or shooters were in a black Honda sedan, according to a news release.

Brothers Luis Miguel Lopez Rivera, 18, and Jose Javier Lopez Rivera, 19, were arrested Tuesday morning at their home on Bindu Street. Jair Emanuel David Jones, 20, was arrested at his home on Briar Park Drive.

All three men are charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Police have not released information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

