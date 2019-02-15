7 events around Central Florida top list of weekend activities

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get out and experience what Central Florida has to offer with these weekend events. From a chili cook-off, to a wine festival and a rodeo, there seems to be something for everyone.
Saturday
Feb. 16, noon to 6 p.m.
Festival Park
2911 East Robinson St.
Orlando
There will be more than 100 chili booths from local restaurants and nationwide chefs.
Feb. 16, 3 p.m.
Heritage Square Park
Orlando
There will be 50 wines from at least eight countries, a build-your-own sangria bar, local food trucks and more.
Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17, 2 p.m.
Osceola Heritage Park
1875 Silver Spur Lane
Kissimmee
This is one of Osceola County’s oldest traditions.
Feb. 16, 8 p.m.
Amway Center
400 West Church St.
Orlando
Sunday
Dragon Parade / Lunar New Year Festival
Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
728 North Thornton Ave.
Orlando
The parade starts at Lake Highland Drive and N. Mills Avenue.
Daytona 500
Feb. 17, 2:30 p.m.
Daytona International Speedway
Family Movie Night at Old Town
Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee
Watch “Incredibles 2.”
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.