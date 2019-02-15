7 events around Central Florida top list of weekend activities

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get out and experience what Central Florida has to offer with these weekend events. From a chili cook-off, to a wine festival and a rodeo, there seems to be something for everyone.

Saturday

Orlando Chili Cook-Off

Feb. 16, noon to 6 p.m.

Festival Park

2911 East Robinson St.

Orlando

There will be more than 100 chili booths from local restaurants and nationwide chefs.

Orlando Wine Festival 2019

Feb. 16, 3 p.m.

Heritage Square Park

Orlando

There will be 50 wines from at least eight countries, a build-your-own sangria bar, local food trucks and more.

Silver Spurs Rodeo

Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17, 2 p.m.

Osceola Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane

Kissimmee

This is one of Osceola County’s oldest traditions.

Michael Bublé

Feb. 16, 8 p.m.

Amway Center

400 West Church St.

Orlando



Sunday

Dragon Parade / Lunar New Year Festival

Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

728 North Thornton Ave.

Orlando

The parade starts at Lake Highland Drive and N. Mills Avenue.

Daytona 500

Feb. 17, 2:30 p.m.

Daytona International Speedway

Family Movie Night at Old Town

Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee

Watch “Incredibles 2.”



