7 events around Central Florida top list of weekend activities

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get out and experience what Central Florida has to offer with these weekend events. From a chili cook-off, to a wine festival and a rodeo, there seems to be something for everyone. 

 

Saturday

Orlando Chili Cook-Off

Feb. 16, noon to 6 p.m. 

Festival Park
2911 East Robinson St.
Orlando

There will be more than 100 chili booths from local restaurants and nationwide chefs. 

Orlando Wine Festival 2019

Feb. 16, 3 p.m. 

Heritage Square Park
Orlando

There will be 50 wines from at least eight countries, a build-your-own sangria bar, local food trucks and more. 

Silver Spurs Rodeo

Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. 
Feb. 17, 2 p.m.

Osceola Heritage Park
1875 Silver Spur Lane
Kissimmee

This is one of Osceola County’s oldest traditions. 

Michael Bublé

Feb. 16, 8 p.m. 

Amway Center
400 West Church St.
Orlando


Sunday

Dragon Parade / Lunar New Year Festival

Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

728 North Thornton Ave.
Orlando

The parade starts at Lake Highland Drive and N. Mills Avenue. 

Daytona 500

Feb. 17, 2:30 p.m. 

Daytona International Speedway

Family Movie Night at Old Town

Feb. 17, 7 p.m. 

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee

Watch “Incredibles 2.”
 

