Arrest made in 17-year-old Orlando girl's shooting death

ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl who was shot a week ago, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Tatyanna Semion, 17, was shot in a unit at the Aventura Apartments on Cinderlane Parkway on July 10. Authorities have not released information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Carrevious Davis on charges of second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

At the time of the shooting, officials said no suspects were being sought but would not elaborate on whether an arrest had been made.

[RELATED: Family, friends hold vigil for teen girl shot, killed in Orlando]

"This is an isolated incident and we have nothing further for release," police said in an email last week.

Friends and family said Semion recently transferred to Evans High School. Antavia Thomas described her as her best friend.

"She was a caring person you can listen to, you can talk to. She laughed all day long. She's a sister I never had. Words can't really explain our bond. I just want her back because it hurts that she's gone," Thomas said.

No further details were immediately available. Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.