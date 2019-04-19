Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Club Lit in downtown Orlando, feds say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrested was made Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a downtown Orlando nightclub, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Federal agents said Notier Misael Gomez was located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and arrested on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at Club Lit.

Orlando Police Department officials said surveillance video showed a man walk up to 22-year-old Keveon Smith and hitting him in the head. Three gunmen shot at Smith as he was running away, authorities said.

“As you can see, the victim was assaulted and while running away, three suspects opened fire on him,” Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said.

Smith died at an area hospital. Two other people also suffered injuries as a result of the shooting, according to police.

Officials have not said what role Gomez allegedly played in the shooting or if additional suspects are being sought.

