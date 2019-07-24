Arrest made in fatal shooting that caused victim to crash on Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman accused of shooting another woman on Colonial Drive, causing the victim to crash and die, has been arrested more than nine months after the incident, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities announced the arrest of 45-year-old Nicole Jones on Wednesday.

Police said Robin Jean Roundtree, 52, was driving in the 3700 block of West Colonial Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 when someone shot her. She drove over the median and into the westbound lanes, which resulted in a crash, according to a news release.

Police have not released further information about the circumstances surrounding the crash or how they identified Jones as a suspect.

A witness told News 6 that she and others tried to save Jones.

"When we looked into the car, we thought it was just an accident, but it looked like she had gunshots and we were all trying to help her and get her out of the car and get her some help," Danielle Gillette said.

Jones is facing a second-degree murder charge.

