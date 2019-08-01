Can you use your high-beam lights if your low beams aren't working?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trisha, of Dr. Phillips, asked if it was OK to use high-beam lights when her low beams aren't working.

"This one falls under the common statement you may have heard from your parents: 'Two wrongs do not make a right,'" Montiero said. "As I do understand why someone would think this might be OK, you have to think about what you’re actually doing when you are using your high-beam lights."

Trooper Steve said high-beam lights are much brighter than normal low-beam lights, so using them as a supplement because your low beam lights are not working probably creates a bigger issue my possible making it difficult for other drivers to see.

Florida Statute 316.238 covers the rules of using high-beam lights.

"When approaching an oncoming vehicle and you’re within 500 feet of that car, a driver is not to use their high-beam lights," Montiero said. "When approaching another vehicle from the rear, a driver is not to use their high-beam lights within 300 feet."

Montiero said as soon as a driver notices something isn't right with their vehicle, they should immediately address the issue.

"Anytime you notice your car has some type of defect, the longer you go without fixing it, the bigger the issue can get," he said.

A “fix it” ticket is less than $100, according to Montiero, and a moving violation ticket for driving with your high beams on can cost you more than $160 and points on your driver's license.

