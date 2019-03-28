'Gaggle of stupid:' Trooper Steve lashes out at illegal ATV riders

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Several people asked about ATV and dirt bikes recently taking over the roads of Central Florida.

"I’ve said it for years, stupid never looks the same," Trooper Steve said. "It can happen anywhere, by anyone, at any time. This large group of off-road vehicles in Central Florida are a prime example of just that. Drivers ranging in ages from 16 to who knows how old are getting together to basically terrorize our local streets."

Trooper Steve said the groups' antics are complete nonsense.

"Recently, we have seen hundreds of ATVs and dirt bikes riding in what I am calling a 'gaggle of stupid.'" Trooper Steve said. "This gaggle has been seen on local streets all over Orange and Osceola counties, including the Florida Turnpike."

Trooper Steve said the groups' actins may seem like fun or entertainment, but residents are fed up and wondering what they can do to combat the behavior.

"My biggest advice for anyone that runs into this mess out on the road is don’t panic, lock your car doors and call 911," he said. "Do not ever assume someone has already notified law enforcement and do not take action against these people."

Local law enforcement is focused on the problem, but they need help in knowing where the groups are riding.

"To the ones out there riding on sidewalks, riding in between cars, vandalizing innocent citizens' vehicles and thinking this is fun, it won’t be when you or one of your buddies is killed in a major crash or when you have deputies, troopers and officers knocking on your door seizing the vehicle your parents probably paid for," Trooper Steve said.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.