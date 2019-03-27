Video shows ATVs swarm Edgewood intersection, sideswiping vehicle

EDGEWOOD, Fla. - Edgewood police released traffic light camera video Wednesday showing a man on an all-terrain vehicle who sideswiped a car as it turned left at a stoplight.

The video shows a group of more than a dozen off-road vehicles at the intersection of Orange Avenue near Holden Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

During the incident one of the riders putting his wheel up, then slamming right into a pregnant woman’s car on her driver's side.

"When he finally saw her, he put the wheel down, but by that time, it was too late, and he hit the side of the car," said Sgt. Timothy Cardinal, with the Edgewood Police Department.

Edgewood police say many of the ATV riders in town this past weekend were reckless.

"They’re out here causing havoc, in and out of traffic, cutting vehicles off, running red lights," Cardinal said.

Edgewood police say they met with Orange County sheriff's deputies and Orlando police investigators.

"I’m hoping it’s how we are going to serve the issues of these dirt bikes and four-wheelers pretty much causing havoc in the state of Florida," Cardinal said.

This comes as deputies in Orange County are cracking down on illegal ATV riders.

This week, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning after a helicopter video showed seven ATV drivers on the Florida Turnpike.



The video shows ATV drivers going northbound on the turnpike. Some of the riders made a U-turn, cutting off traffic and forcing a car off the road, hitting an electronic billboard. The ATV driver was picked up by another ATV and fled the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

In the most recent incident of illegal ATV activity, a rider is accused of dragging a deputy several feet, then displaying his middle finger and later blowing him a kiss, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.



Authorities said they're investigating to determine if the events are all connected. They are also working to identify the riders from the Edgewood video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edgewood police or the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

