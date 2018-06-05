Here are the rules of the road when it comes to low riders

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions every week about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Christopher, of Casselberry, asked if it is legal to lower the height of his vehicle.

"We all like to add a personal touch to items we own," Montiero said. "But if you’re one of those car owners who enjoys doing custom work on your automobile, then there are some laws that you may want to know about."

Montiero said that owners can do anything they want to their cars, but once the vehicle travels onto a public roadway, there could be some repercussions.

Florida law breaks the height requirement down by type and weight of the vehicle.

"Your average passenger car can weigh 2,500 to 3,500 pounds," Montiero said. "Florida has a bumper height of 24 inches for this type vehicle."

Below is a breakdown of the current height law.

Automobiles for private use:

Less than 2,500 pounds = 22 inches

2,500-3,500 pounds = 24 inches

More than 3,500 pounds = 27 inches

Trucks for private use:

Less than 2,000 pounds = 22 inches

2,000-3,000 pounds = 27 inches

3,000-5,000 pounds = 28 inches

"A violation of the law can result in a moving violation, which does carry points," Montiero said.

