Here's how officers will enforce Florida's new texting and driving law

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Starting Monday, texting and driving became a primary offense in Florida, leaving many drivers wondering what they can and can't do on their phones.

On the flip side, how will officers enforce the new law? Trooper Steve has the answer.

"I’ve been asked this a lot, and my answer is the same just as it is with every other law: very carefully," Trooper Steve said. "Law enforcement has been attempting to enforce the epidemic of texting and driving since 2013, so when it comes to spotting this stuff and knowing what to look for, it kind of comes naturally to us. Now, however, we can stop you solely for texting without having another reason."

Trooper Steve explained exactly what behavior would spark the interest of an officer.

"We are looking for that driver who is buried in their phone," he said. "Whether it be that a driver is zoned in on a social media platform or scheduling last-minute meetings via email. From an outsider, finding this stuff would appear to be difficult, but from someone who enforces this stuff every day, it's like walking the dog."

Trooper Steve said observing texting while driving has become pretty easy.

"Think about this for one moment," he said. "When you're out casually driving around and you're able to see it in plain view, think about how it easy it is for a law enforcement officer, who is proactively looking for it."

Some agencies will offer a grace period for drivers, but many will issue tickets starting Monday.

