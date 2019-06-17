Here's what to do when you see a funeral procession on the road

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Terry, of New Independence, asked Trooper Steve what drivers should do when they encounter a funeral procession on the road.

"A good thing to know about a funeral procession is that drivers who are not involved in it are required to yield the right-of-way, regardless of whether the procession has a law enforcement escort," Montiero said.

Montiero said the procession may hold in the intersection upon entering it on a green light.

"As the procession is traveling, if it does not have a police escort, even after the light turns red, the procession may continue until completely through," Montiero said. "All other traffic must yield to them."

Drivers in the procession are required to have either their low or high beams on, according to Montiero. He said Florida law does allow drivers to activate their hazard lights while driving.

"This is one of the few times hazard lights are allowed while the vehicle is moving," Montiero said.

To learn more about how to react when you encounter a funeral procession on the roads, read Florida Statute 316.1974.

