Who's at fault if car door is opened into moving vehicle in parking spot?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

An anonymous viewer recently asked, "If someone opens a car door into a moving vehicle that is already pulling into a parking spot, whose fault is it?"

Florida law 316.2005 says, "No person shall open any door on a motor vehicle unless and until it is reasonably safe to do so and can be done without interfering with the movement of other traffic, nor shall any person leave a door open on the side of a vehicle available to moving traffic for a period of time longer than necessary to load or unload passengers."

Trooper Steve said the law is clear.

"In plain and simple terms, any occupant of a vehicle must ensure before opening any door of the car that there is no traffic approaching. If a crash does occur, the person opening the door is the at-fault party."



