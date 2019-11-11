Drivers must be this age or older to get license without first having permit

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

In the latest edition of "Ask Trooper Steve," Anne asked, "My granddaughter is 21 years old and never applied for a driver's license. After getting her learners permit, how long does she need to wait to her license?"

According to Montiero, the answer might be good news for Anne's granddaughter and not so good news for Anne.

In the state of Florida, anyone over the age of 18 can go apply for their class E drivers license, Montiero said, which allows anyone over the age of 18 to skip the learners license process all together.

According to Montiero, beginner-level drivers usually go through a learning process. Anyone under the age of 18 must hold a learner's permit for one full year prior to getting their regular drivers license, he said. If in that time you turn 18 and have a learner's permit, you are also allowed to simply go in and test for your drivers license, according to Montiero.

"By no means am I saying just because you're over the age of 18 you know what you're doing on the roads," Montiero said. "I encourage any new driver to go through some type of learning period. This, of course, falls under many laws of 'just because you can doesn't mean you should.'"

Basically, Montiero said, if you feel ready and, like Anne's granddaughter, you're over the age of 18, you can simply go get your drivers license.

