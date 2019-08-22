Black Eyed Peas notice Central Florida teachers' 'Be Nice' music video

GOTHA, Fla. - A music video made by Gotha Middle School teachers and staff is getting much more attention than the creative crew probably thought it would.

After putting together their own version of the Black Eyed Peas song "Be Nice," which features Snoop Dogg, the school got a shoutout from the group on Twitter.

Shoutout to Gotha Middle School staff. Love seeing this positivity! Remember to be different & #BeNice 😃 @SnoopDogg https://t.co/60M67QkIMc — Black Eyed Peas (@bep) August 16, 2019

The song encourages listeners to "be different" and, of course, "be nice," which is exactly the motto the administration at Gotha Middle School says it has adopted.

Staff members came together over the summer to put together the catchy back-to-school video for students to enjoy. They also posted it on YouTube, where it's been viewed almost 20,000 times.

In addition to sharing the video on Twitter, the Black Eyed Peas also sent the Gotha Middle School staff a set of "Be Nice" shirts to start the year off on a stylish note.

Erin Elliott, a teacher at the school, shared photos of staff members rocking the shirts at school and thanking her principal for letting them come up with creative ways to spread kindness on campus.

"The fun continues! Here is the Gotha Middle School staff proudly wearing the 'Be Nice' shirts that the Black Eyed Peas sent us! It is definitely a great day to be a grizzly," Elliott said. "I am extremely grateful to have a principal who allows us to be creative and do extraordinary things! Monica Fisher Emery #bedifferent #benice #blackeyedpeas #william Black Eyed Peas will.i.am"

Watch the full Gotha Middle School music video below.

