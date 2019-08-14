Florida mom celebrates first day of school by going to Disney without kids

It was the first day of school, and this Florida mom was ready to enjoy some alone time. Where did she go?

Why, the most magical place in Central Florida, of course: Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Lisa DiNoto, of Windermere, shared photos on her blog, TheCastleRun.com, of her epic day venturing around Disney without kids, because they were back in school. The photos quickly went viral.

DiNoto’s blog starts by saying, “This, my friends. This is what you do after you drop your kids off on the first day of school. You get yourself a pin and you walk it around Magic Kingdom like some garden gnome on a world adventure.”

It looks like Disney cast members had as much fun as this mom while taking photos with her pin that said “I’m celebrating 1st Day of School!”, especially the Fairy Godmother.

(Credit: Lisa DiNoto Glassner)

“My god I love her. She was cry laughing with me and threw her arms around me while I cried, 'THIS IS WHY I MOVED HERRRRRRRRRE!!!!!!!!!!,'” DiNoto said on her blog.

This Florida mom wasn’t the only one celebrating a break from her kids.

Another group of moms gathered in a driveway with wine and doughnuts after sending their kids off on the first day.

Now these are mom goals.

[RELATED: Florida moms toast first day of school with wine & doughnuts]



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.