BMW driver going 128 mph before fatal Winter park crash, police say

Geena Brigitte Pabarue, right, and Keisha Oyola, left, both 23 were killed in a Dec. 31 crash in Winter Park.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The driver of a BMW was arrested this week after Winter Park police said he was going more than 100 mph on New Year's Eve when he T-boned another car, killing two 23-year-old women.

Justin Fonner, 28, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

On the evening of Dec. 31, Fonner was driving east on Orange Avenue toward Westchester Avenue in a residential area when he told his passengers, "Let me show you what a real men's car can do," according to an arrest warrant.

Fonner then began accelerating quickly, reaching speeds between 100 and 120 mph in a 35 mph zone, the passengers told police. As Geena Brigitte Pabarue and Keisha Oyola Perales, both 23, pulled out from a house on Orange Avenue, Fonner T-boned their Toyota SUV killing both women, Winter Park police said.

Both victims died of blunt-force injuries. Two passengers in Fonner's BMW were also seriously injured in the crash, suffering broken bones and internal bleeding, the report shows.

Investigators determined that there was no way the victims would have thought a car would be approaching at such a high speed and that if Fonner was going the speed limit, he would have been able to brake in time.

The "black box" from the BMW's airbag control module registered a speed of 128 mph 1.5 seconds before impact, according to the arrest report.

Fonner was arrested Thursday morning and is being held in the Orange County Jail.

