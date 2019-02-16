Body of missing woman found in Osceola County, Cocoa police say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a mother of four who recently went missing has been found in a remote area in Osceola County, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Police said detectives and crime scene technicians are at the remote area, where the body of Tashaun Jackson, 31, was found.

Jackson's family reported her missing Sunday after she failed to return home Saturday from a trip to the store, police said. Detectives found video of Jackson at the 7-Eleven on Dixon Boulevard at about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police said investigative tools provided enough information to lead detectives to request an aerial search of an area near Nova and Deer Park roads in Osceola County.

A helicopter with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office found the body just off of Deer Park Road, east of Nova Road, police said.

Cocoa police are now considering this to be a homicide investigation.

Police had also searched in the area of Bracco Pond Park after receiving a tip.

