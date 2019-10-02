Bond denied again for man accused of killing girlfriend's 2-year-old son

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the second time this year, a judge has denied bond for a man accused in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.

During a bond hearing Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Gail Adams told Johnathan Pursglove that he will remain in jail until his case goes to trial.

Pursglove and Victoria Toth were charged with aggravated manslaughter in Orange County after Toth's son, Jayce Martin, was found unresponsive on his bedroom floor in July 2018.

At Wednesday's hearing, Pursglove's attorney said her client understands the seriousness of the charges and regrets previous actions that initially led to his bond being revoked.

Pursglove posted bond shortly after his arrest in September 2018, but he was arrested weeks later when officers said marijuana was found in his car during a traffic stop.

A bond hearing was held in January, but the motion was denied after the judge learned he violated a no-contact order with Toth.

The defense told the judge that Pursglove wouldn't make the mistake again, but the judge ruled that he should remain in jail.

Pursglove's case is scheduled to go to trial in February.



