Brevard sheriff, superintendent talk school security

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey speaking on Feb. 23 in Tallahassee at a law enforcement leaders workshop hosted by Gov. Rick Scott after the Parkland, Florida high school shooting.

VIERA, Fla. - Following the Parkland, Florida, school shooting in which 17 people were killed Brevard County officials will discuss local school security Monday during a news conference.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Brevard County Public Schools Superintendent Desmond Blackburn will speak about the status of Brevard public school safety.

After the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, several students around the state have been charged with making false shooting threats.

Last week, a 15-year-old student at Space Coast Junior Senior High School was charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Ivey was among the Florida sheriffs and police chiefs who attended a workshop last week in Tallahassee to discuss how to prevent more school shootings.

Ivey called for the state funding to put a school resource officer in every Florida school, saying that sheriffs shouldn’t have to choose between about protecting schools or the rest of the community.

“We’ve been talking about options for a long time,” Ivey said. “I think it’s time to stop talking and put our money where our mouth is.”

Since the most recent shooting, Brevard County school officials said they are in the process of installing one video camera per school at the "single point of access" created by security fencing and gates. The goal is to be done in April. The cameras will deliver a live signal to the school and to district security in Viera.

On Friday, Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Republican lawmakers announced gun and school legislation that they said would prevent more violence in Florida's schools.

The sheriff and superintendent will host a news conference Monday in Viera at 3 p.m. ClickOrlando.com will live stream the discussion.

