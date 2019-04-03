Brevard Zoo ranks among 30 best zoos in US in new report

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard Zoo was named one of 30 best zoos in the U.S. by U.S. News and World Report, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

"With about 470 zoological facilities licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, America offers a wide range of animal-focused attractions for you to choose from," the report says.

"The Brevard Zoo, which sits roughly 60 miles southeast of Orlando's theme parks and about 35 miles southwest of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, offers fun and delightfully educational activities in a manageable setting," the report says of the local zoo.

[RELATED: Zoo treating record number of sick sea turtles]

The zoo recently has been home to a number of sea turtle patients and baby sloths.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.