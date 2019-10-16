Brush fire closes State Road 429 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A brush fire shut down parts of State Road 429 in Wednesday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the brush fire around 2 p.m. The fire is about one acre in size in the wooded area between McCormick and Ocoee Apopka roads at mile marker 28.

Northbound 429 is shut down. Fire Rescue officials said the road should reopen around 3 p.m.

Fire rescue officials said crews have contained the fire, but are still working on hot spots.

