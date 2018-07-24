Video evidence clears driver sought in fatal Beachline crash

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - The driver of the car authorities have been searching for in connection with what Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating as a fatal hit-and-run crash possibly triggered by road rage, has come forward with evidence that they were not involved, officials with the FHP said.

Troopers originally said a Ford Mustang and a red Chevy Malibu were traveling eastbound Saturday on State Road 528 in Merritt Island and the front of the Malibu struck the rear of the Mustang. The Mustang traveled into the westbound lanes and was struck by an SUV, the FHP said.

The driver of the Mustang, Jefferey Brookshire, 58, of Orlando, was pronounced dead at a hospital. His passenger, a 26-year-old Orlando woman, was critically injured and taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, troopers said.

However, after the Chevy driver's lawyer showed investigators video evidence that the Malibu did not hit the Mustang. The video showed the driver of the Mustang losing control and crossing into the westbound lanes, troopers said.

The driver did not provide a statement to troopers.

FHP Sgt. Kim Montes said the driver of the Chevy is not under investigation and the crash is no longer considered a hit-and-run.

Witnesses told News 6 they saw the Chevy Malibu and the Mustang brake-checking each other and other aggressive driving behaviors.

The investigation is ongoing and troopers couldn't release the video to the public.

Jeffrey Brookshire died Satuday July 21 in a crash on SR 528 in Merritt Island.

