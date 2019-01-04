Children ages 3, 4 get into Legoland free with Preschool Pass

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Legoland Florida Resort announced it is offering Florida resident children ages 3 and 4 unlimited admission to Legoland Florida theme park and water park for 12 months.

Act fast, as the preschooler pass is only available until Feb. 18, while supplies last.

Guests have to visit will call only to get the pass starting Jan. 10.

To be eligible, bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate or travel passport for proof of age.

This theme park is built for kids with 60% of its rides built for 40”-tall riders.

Legoland’s annual passes start at $119.99 for parents and family members who want to join in on the fun. Children under 3 continue to receive free admission.

For more information, click here.



