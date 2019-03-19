Cocoa man indicted in kidnapping, shooting death of mother

COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man was indicted in connection with the shooting, kidnapping, and killing of a Cocoa mother of three in February.

The indictment means Joshua Taylor, of Cocoa, has been formally charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, kidnapping while inflicting death, and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the Feb. 9 death of Tashaun Jackson.

It was not immediately known whether the state attorney's office would seek the death penalty in the case.

Jackson was reported missing after she failed to return home during a quick errand to a nearby convenience store on Feb. 9.

Cocoa police said Taylor, who completed a 12-year-long stint in state prison for an unrelated carjacking charge last April, targeted Jackson because she was a witness in another criminal case against him, authorities said.

Jackson’s body was found a week later on Feb. 15 in a remote area of Osceola County.

Family members held news conferences and took to social media to garner attention to the case.

The grand jury heard testimony from detectives, a witness, and others before returning the indictment.

Taylor remains held without bond at the Brevard County Jail in Sharpes.

