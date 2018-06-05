Reward offered for information in fatal SR 408 shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for information related to a shooting on State Road 408 late last month that left a young man dead.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a shooting on the expressway May 24 shortly after 6 p.m. and found 21-year-old Craig Arroyo Jr. suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head.

Arroyo Jr. was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where his family said he underwent surgery to have the bullet fragments removed from his head.

The victim's father, Craig Arroyo Sr., told News 6 his son took a turn for the worse days after the shooting. He remained in a medically induced coma until his death on Thursday.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office have not released information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or a potential suspect.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

