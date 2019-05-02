Driver FaceTimed during 110 mph chase in Central Florida, FHP says

WILDWOOD, Fla. - A man described by authorities as a habitual traffic offender led a trooper on a 110 mph chase Wednesday night through two Central Florida counties before he was arrested, according to officials.

The FHP said Robert Hughes, 33, of Leeesburg, was arrested in Marion County on several charges, including fleeing a law enforcement officer while lights and sirens were activated.

The FHP said the incident began around 10:15 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a Ford Lincoln Town Car on the on-ramp to I-75 at State Road 44 in Sumter County.

The trooper said the Town Car weaved in and out of traffic and was traveling 90 mph on State Road 44 before getting onto northbound I-95 and reaching speeds of 110 mph.

"It should be noted the defendant was FaceTiming on his phone while I was traveling behind with my lights and sirens activated," the trooper wrote in an FHP report.

The chase went for 40 miles into Marion County, where deputies used stop sticks to stop the vehicle, the FHP said.

Hughes was arrested and taken to jail.

