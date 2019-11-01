News

Driver killed in head-on Orange County crash

Alcohol may have played role in crash, troopers say

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed in a head-on crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened Thursday night on Plymouth Sorrento Road near Boch Road in Apopka.

According to troopers, a man driving a pickup truck south on Plymouth Sorrento Road was trying to pass a light-colored van in front of him when he hit a northbound sedan head-on.

The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash, troopers said. His name has not been released.

The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

According to the Highway Patrol, alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A man and his son were killed in a similar crash earlier this week in Volusia County. In that crash, a woman was driving north on State Road 415 in New Smyrna Beach when she tried to pass a truck in front of her and hit two motorcyclists head-on, troopers said.

