Need a lift to the polls? Lyft offers discounted rides on Election Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday can use the Lyft app all day Tuesday to receive discounted trips, a representative for the ride-share company said.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day. Using the discount code VOTEMCO2019, Lyft app users can receive 50% off, up to $5, rides to all polling locations across the Orlando area.

The discount code is valid from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

"Lyft is working to improve people's lives by connecting people and their communities through the world's best transportation. This Election Day, we want to make it easier for people in Orlando to get to the polls," Lyft's Central Florida General Manager Yun Ling said. "Lyft believes every voice is important, and we're excited to help make them heard."

Because it's an off year, not all Central Florida counties will have elections. To see if your county or city is holding elections, click here.

