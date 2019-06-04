Family of boy struck, killed by semi near Orlando school to offer reward

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 10-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a semitrailer last month will announce a reward in the case.

Kevin Pope was struck and killed April 24 near Wetherbee Elementary School, where he was a student.

Kevin was riding his bike home from school and was in a crosswalk when the semitrailer struck and killed him, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers continue to search for the driver and have inspected 200 semis. The FHP said, however, that it's possible the driver was unaware that he struck the boy.

Family members will gather at the Orange County Bar Association on North Orange Avenue at 11 a.m. to announce the reward.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for the latest on this story.



