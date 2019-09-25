Fatal crash closes Conway Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fatal crash on Conroy Road has prompted a closure and delays in the area, according to the Orlando Police Department.

All lanes of Conroy Road are closed between Michigan Avenue and Curry Ford Road.

Details about the crash, which happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, have not been released.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed a gold sedan with extensive damage to its rear end and a black Suzuki motorcycle on its side in the median.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.