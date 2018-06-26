Florida man arrested in 2004 Virginia Beach murder

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge 14 years after two people and two dogs were shot in Virginia Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Christopher Schmidt was arrested Monday at his home on Nardello Drive in Deltona on a first-degree murder charge.

Officials from the Virginia Beach Police Department said the arrest stems from a 2004 double fatal shooting.

On June 28, 2004, officers were called to Newcombe Road in Virginia Beach and found Lois Schmidt, 29, and Jonathan Vetrano, 7, both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home that was on fire, according to a news release.

Both victims died from their injuries, as did one of two dogs that had been shot at the home, the report said.

Authorities said the case went cold until recently, when new information was uncovered.

Along with Schmidt, Richard Stoner, 43, of Logansport, Indiana, was also arrested on Saturday on two counts of first-degree murder, police said. Additional charges are possible.

Both men are awaiting extradition proceedings.

Authorities have not released information detailing why they believe Schmidt and Stoner are connected to the crime.

