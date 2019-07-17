Florida man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis, deputies say

BELL, Fla. - A Florida man held his wife's lover at gunpoint and cut off the man's penis before fleeing with the flailing appendage, deputies said.

Alex Bonilla, 49, was arrested hours later on several charges, including aggravated assault.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday that said Bonilla broke into his neighbor's home Sunday, tied the neighbor up and mutilated his genitals with scissors.

Deputies said the victim told authorities that Bonilla then took the severed penis and fled across the street to his own house.

[SEE THESE? Lil Nas X ready for Area 51 raid | Disney monorail strands guests | 'Baby Shark' looped to drive homeless from park | Beachgoers form human chain to save swimmers]

Deputies said the motive still is under investigation, though an arrest report says Bonilla caught his wife and the victim having sex in May.

The victim was hospitalized.

[PHOTOS: Roadside mistakes | Crazy Florida signs | Tattoo spell check | Cake catasrophes]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.