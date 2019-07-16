Florida beachgoers form human chain to save swimmers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Dozens of beachgoers came together to get results in the water and save two swimmers caught in rip currents caused by Tropical Storm Barry.

The good Samaritans formed a human chain Sunday, going into the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City Beach.

Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff's Office said the beachgoers held hands, overpowering the rip current and pulling the swimmers to shore.

Witnesses said up to 100 people formed the chain.

Deputies said double red flags were flying at the time, warning beachgoers not to enter the water.

