ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 13-year-old Florida boy stabbed his grandmother to death, police said.

St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Sandra Bentil said responding officers found Gloria Davis, 56, dead in her home early Monday.

Officials said the woman’s grandson has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder.

Detectives were interviewing people who were in the house. Investigators haven’t said what prompted the attack or who called 911.

The Associated Press is not naming the suspect because he is a minor.