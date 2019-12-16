Man sought after horse slaughtered for meat in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Manatee County deputies have released a new clue in a gruesome case of animal cruelty after a horse was found slaughtered earlier this month.

Investigators over the weekend released surveillance photos of a man wanted for questioning in connection with the Dec. 1 case.

The photos were released days after officials put out a warning to horse owners about an increase in horse deaths across the state, including at least two in Central Florida.

[MORE: 3 horses slaughtered in Florida a reminder of America’s history with horse meat]

Tamara Weaver, of Sumter County, said her 10-year-old horse, Jayda, was found killed across the street from where the animal had been boarded. Weaver said the fence had been cut and evidence at the scene suggested whoever was responsible was seeking the horse’s meat.

In November, News 6 spoke with a family in Marion County after their horse was found dead. The family believes their horse was also slaughtered for its meat.

Investigators have not linked the case in Manatee County to the deaths in Central Florida.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call local authorities.