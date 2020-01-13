Deputies investigate ATM explosion at Florida bank

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – It happened again: another ATM explosion in the Tampa-area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says this time the explosion happened at a machine at a Regions Bank location in Valrico.

Sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, an unknown suspect or suspects spray painted the lenses of the security cameras in the area, blocking its view, deputies said. Shortly after, there was an explosion from the drive-up ATM exposing the inside of the machine.

Its unclear how much money was taken from the ATM, investigators said.

The Sheriff’s Office said this incident is similar to one that occurred on December 22, 2019, but its too early in either investigation to conclude if the two are connected.

A suspect description is not available at this time.