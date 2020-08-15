84ºF

Florida

Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

Associated Press

Tags: Panther, Florida Panther, Florida
Panther kittens at White Oak
Panther kittens at White Oak

LABELLE, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It's the 14th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 16 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 3-year-old female panther were found Wednesday in Hendry County on a rural road near the Okaloacoochee Slough Wildlife Management Area, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.