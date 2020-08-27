Florida woman wins $1 million at Walmart

MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami woman walked into a Walmart Supercenter in South Florida and walked out a millionaire.

According to the Florida Lottery, Dora Maceda played the $1,000,000 Gold Rush Classic Game at the store at 8400 Coral Way, and was a winner, News 6 sister station WPLG reported.

The ticket cost $5. Lottery officials said Maceda chose to take her money in a lump sum payment of $750,000, claiming her winnings on Tuesday.

She’ll pay an estimated tax of $187,000 to the Internal Revenue Service, but Maceda will still have more than a half a million dollars ($562,500 to be exact) from her lucky trip to Walmart.

The Walmart Supercenter will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The game, launched in 2019, gives players the chance to win $200.5 million in prizes. There are 32 top prizes of $1 million.