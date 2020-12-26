CORONAVIRUS: Florida reports 17,000 new cases after releasing no data on Christmas

Air travelers head into, head out of South Florida for holidays despite COVID warnings

ORLANDO, Fla. – One day after Christmas, testing sites reopened to long lines and wait times close to three hours.

The Florida Department of Health did not release new data on Christmas Day. The following information includes data from Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Dec. 26:

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 17,042 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,264,588 cases since March. The new cases include totals from Thursday and Friday.

Editor's note: Along with the resources previously utilized by News 6 (state and county-by-county data), as of Dec. 7, WKMG has added state data pulled from the Florida Department of Health's Florida COVID19 State Testing Totals. This new dataset includes the number of people tested the day prior, which is the number public health officials use to calculate the state's daily positivity rate.

Deaths

Florida reported 142 new virus deaths Saturday. This means at least 21,437 people have died in relation to the coronavirus across the state, including 302 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday afternoon, there are currently 5,649 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration, an increase by 32 patients within 24 hours.

Since March, 61,288 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. That number includes the 188 people who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 7.86% to 9.82% over the past two weeks and was 8.00% Friday.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state. As of Saturday, 113,946 people have been vaccinated in Florida.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 20,050 261 1,402 3 513 2 Flagler 3,528 83 220 0 48 1 Lake 14,627 347 958 3 288 1 Marion 16,919 324 1,298 13 451 6 Orange 72,663 1,139 1,921 9 727 1 Osceola 24,224 324 1,055 4 283 2 Polk 35,393 548 3,282 4 766 2 Seminole 17,266 271 892 2 307 0 Sumter 4,754 97 374 2 118 1 Volusia 21,209 315 1,253 4 420 6

