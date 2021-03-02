2 women killed in wrong-way crash in Tampa, troopers say

TAMPA, Fla. – Two women were killed early Tuesday when one driver heading the wrong way down a Tampa highway crashed into another driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Both women died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on Dale Mabry Highway, authorities said.

The 24-year-old driver was heading south when she crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into a car being driven by a 23-year-old woman, the highway patrol said. The agency did not release the names of the women.

No additional details were available.